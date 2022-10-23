Brokerages Set The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target at C$99.47

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$99.47.

TD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cormark upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. CIBC reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Shares of TD opened at C$86.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$85.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$87.91. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$77.27 and a 1 year high of C$109.08. The firm has a market cap of C$156.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.93.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C$2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.00 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$10.93 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.85%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

