Brokers Offer Predictions for WD-40’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WD-40 in a report released on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for WD-40’s current full-year earnings is $5.10 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WD-40’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.10 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

WDFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of WD-40 from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $151.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.55 and its 200 day moving average is $185.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92 and a beta of -0.18. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $149.02 and a 1 year high of $255.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $389,520,000 after acquiring an additional 25,648 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 482,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 27.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,120,000 after purchasing an additional 70,598 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 1.5% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 7.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,476,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WD-40 news, Director Eric Etchart bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $177.60 per share, for a total transaction of $88,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.67%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

