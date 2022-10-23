Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.13.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $61.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.90. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $838.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRO. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 36,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 170,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 150,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 18.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

