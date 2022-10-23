C2X (CTX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $7,357.00

C2X (CTX) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One C2X token can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00003228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. C2X has a total market cap of $53.18 million and $7,357.00 worth of C2X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, C2X has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

C2X Profile

C2X was first traded on February 8th, 2022. C2X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,729,247 tokens. C2X’s official Twitter account is @c2x_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for C2X is c2x.medium.com. C2X’s official website is c2x.world.

Buying and Selling C2X

According to CryptoCompare, “C2X will be developed as a blockchain-based gaming platform with the purpose of establishing an ecosystem of virtuous cycles where both users and creators, as participating parties, are privileged.C2X Governance will operate under a system where all C2X participants vote on active proposals.The official C2X ticker is “CTX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

