California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised California Resources from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered California Resources from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.20.

California Resources Stock Up 3.3 %

California Resources stock opened at $44.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.00. California Resources has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

California Resources Dividend Announcement

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter. California Resources had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 39.21%. Equities analysts predict that California Resources will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

Institutional Trading of California Resources

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,489,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,020,000 after acquiring an additional 80,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $135,360,000 after acquiring an additional 217,606 shares in the last quarter. Corvex Management LP lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 399.1% in the second quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 3,385,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,159 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 18.2% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,697,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,867,000 after acquiring an additional 416,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 57.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,244,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,911,000 after acquiring an additional 452,023 shares in the last quarter.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

