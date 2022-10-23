Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) Shares Purchased by Goodman Advisory Group LLC

Goodman Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating) by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,834,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,006,108 shares during the quarter. Cambria Tail Risk ETF comprises about 37.9% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $84,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,851,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,823,000 after acquiring an additional 92,297 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,445,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,065,000 after acquiring an additional 148,346 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 673,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after acquiring an additional 382,949 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 644,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,733,000 after acquiring an additional 42,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,835,000.

Get Cambria Tail Risk ETF alerts:

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Stock Performance

TAIL traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $15.85. 281,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.76.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.