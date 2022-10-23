Candriam S.C.A. Acquires 7,531 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,531 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Equinix worth $42,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,848,034,000 after acquiring an additional 228,639 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,377,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,988,106,000 after buying an additional 430,704 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,578,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,500,000 after buying an additional 58,502 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,552,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,279,000 after buying an additional 89,526 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,215,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,476,000 after buying an additional 53,826 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $534.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a PE ratio of 76.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $611.27 and its 200 day moving average is $656.80. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $853.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.39%.

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,370. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQIX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.18.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

