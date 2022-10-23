Candriam S.C.A. Boosts Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,511 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $39,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 41.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,574,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 316.5% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 49.0% in the first quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 188,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $493,000.
MRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $208.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.77.
Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $63.23 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $195.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.36.
Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $0.35. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 824.57% and a negative return on equity of 53.24%. The business had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.
