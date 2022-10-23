Candriam S.C.A. Has $64.27 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 389,442 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,458 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $64,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $96,583.41. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,949.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,131,361. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce Stock Up 1.7 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Raymond James reduced their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.45.

Salesforce stock opened at $160.17 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.59 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.66.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

