Candriam S.C.A. Increases Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 536,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,640 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.46% of PTC worth $57,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in PTC by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in PTC by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PTC by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in PTC by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC opened at $112.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.55 and a 52-week high of $136.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $462.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.65 million. PTC had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $963,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,879,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,295,521.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $963,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,879,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,295,521.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 58,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total transaction of $7,086,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,896,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,121,870.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 272,100 shares of company stock valued at $32,925,130. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTC. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.33.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

