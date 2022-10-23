Candriam S.C.A. Increases Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 750,405 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $55,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 611.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Trading Up 5.7 %

OC stock opened at $85.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.78. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $101.12.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 12.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America raised Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.36.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In related news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $224,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,817,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,641 shares of company stock worth $1,050,536 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.