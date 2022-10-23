Candriam S.C.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,442 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $36,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 273.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 7,700.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $295.94 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $337.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.01.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on S&P Global from $417.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.93.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

