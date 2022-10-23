Candriam S.C.A. Purchases 3,596 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 310,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.14% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $74,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,806,000 after buying an additional 342,982 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,989,404,000 after buying an additional 326,891 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 37.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,190,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,567,000 after buying an additional 321,693 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 187.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 463,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,355,000 after buying an additional 301,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,555,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,637,608,000 after buying an additional 259,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.22.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $241.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.43. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.