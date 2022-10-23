Candriam S.C.A. Purchases 39,560 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,560 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.29% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $50,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $198.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $236.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.45 and a 200 day moving average of $169.19.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.67). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 110.91% and a negative return on equity of 204.18%. The company had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.61) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $222.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.94.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $368,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

