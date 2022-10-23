Candriam S.C.A. Purchases 63,533 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 474,078 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,533 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.62% of MasTec worth $33,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 4.0% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 550.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 21.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after purchasing an additional 23,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the first quarter valued at $21,730,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.20.

MasTec Trading Up 1.8 %

MTZ opened at $75.30 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.36 and a twelve month high of $104.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.30.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

