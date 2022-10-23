Candriam S.C.A. Sells 665,550 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,088,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 665,550 shares during the quarter. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile accounts for 0.7% of Candriam S.C.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.41% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $90,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at $184,773,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,753,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,100,000 after acquiring an additional 313,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,249,000 after acquiring an additional 108,210 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 25.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,074,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,974,000 after buying an additional 216,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 37.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,691,000 after buying an additional 287,518 shares in the last quarter. 22.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SQM. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $126.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $94.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.50. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $46.13 and a fifty-two week high of $115.76. The company has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The basic materials company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 32.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.89%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

