Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires Shares of 48,000 Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 48,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth about $62,390,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,341,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,863,000 after purchasing an additional 539,580 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,374,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3,061.3% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 455,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 440,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1,396.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 469,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,210,000 after purchasing an additional 437,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alaska Air Group

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,527.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $41.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average of $45.59. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 102.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $61.55.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALK. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.30.

Alaska Air Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Read More

