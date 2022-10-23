Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Buys New Shares in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 39,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Neptune Wellness Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEPT. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 399,362 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,343,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 88,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ NEPT opened at $1.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.69. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $22.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Neptune Wellness Solutions ( NASDAQ:NEPT Get Rating ) (TSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $16.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 63.89% and a negative net margin of 110.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc will post -6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

