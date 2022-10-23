Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Makes New Investment in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 806.5% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. Barclays reduced their price target on BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$65.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.15.
BCE Stock Performance
BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.
BCE Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.719 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 112.05%.
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BCE (BCE)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.