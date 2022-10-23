Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Makes New Investment in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 806.5% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BCE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. Barclays reduced their price target on BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$65.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.15.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $43.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.12. The company has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.54. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $59.34.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.719 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 112.05%.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.