Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Acquires 666 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 206.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 9,532 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Up 2.8 %

Simon Property Group stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,364,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,705. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 109.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.93.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.