Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,903 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Bancorp were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Enterprise Bancorp in the first quarter worth $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Bancorp in the second quarter worth $109,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,127 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trevian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 72.0% during the second quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EBTC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.90. 14,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,063. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $46.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.47 and a 200-day moving average of $32.73.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $39.95 million for the quarter.

Enterprise Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.12%.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

