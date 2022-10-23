Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Has $252,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $65.70. The company had a trading volume of 167,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,892. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $88.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.22 and a 200-day moving average of $69.00.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

