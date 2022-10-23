Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Purchases 115 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 1.5% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $412.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.59.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,547 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.48, for a total value of $1,189,947.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,525,746 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,730,817,268.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $143,804,828 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

NYSE:LLY traded up $11.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $340.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,274,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $342.43. The stock has a market cap of $323.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

