Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

IDRV traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.49. 83,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,759. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.05. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $57.71.

