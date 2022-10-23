Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CARR shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price target on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.77.

Carrier Global Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE CARR opened at $35.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.