Celer Network (CELR) Price Tops $0.0147 on Major Exchanges

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 23rd. In the last week, Celer Network has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Celer Network token can now be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $103.89 million and approximately $6.61 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Celer Network

Celer Network was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

