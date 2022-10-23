CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.01 on Wednesday. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 36,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 117,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 18,841 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth $532,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

