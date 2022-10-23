Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.8% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 85.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chevron to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.25.

Insider Activity

Chevron Stock Up 2.5 %

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $173.19 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $110.73 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $340.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.69 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

