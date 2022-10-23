Chia (XCH) Price Reaches $31.32 on Top Exchanges

Chia (XCH) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 23rd. In the last week, Chia has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chia has a total market capitalization of $170.63 million and $4.08 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chia coin can now be bought for about $31.32 or 0.00161026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chia Coin Profile

Chia launched on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 26,447,690 coins and its circulating supply is 5,448,034 coins. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Chia is www.chia.net. Chia’s official message board is www.chia.net/blog. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by:(GreenPaper)”

