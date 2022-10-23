CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires 394 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,298 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Adobe by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 770.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.78.

ADBE stock traded up $3.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $306.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,659,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,862. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $142.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $338.97 and its 200-day moving average is $380.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at $114,577,041.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,337 shares of company stock worth $2,776,364. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

