CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Decreases Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 7,755.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Price Performance

NYSE BWA traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $34.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,350,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,921. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average of $36.61.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BWA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

BorgWarner Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.