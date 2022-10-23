CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Grows Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 327.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth about $32,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 43.3% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of ED stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,417,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,173. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.32. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ED has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.