CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Increases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,178 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Target were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 273.5% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Up 3.1 %

TGT stock traded up $4.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.19. 3,508,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,276,206. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.41. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.22.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.