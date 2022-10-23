CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases 1,211 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $6.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.72. 7,706,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,174,046. The company has a market cap of $145.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Bank of America downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.48.

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

