CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases 331 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in Citigroup by 11.0% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Citigroup by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 47.8% in the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 23.7% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup to $79.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

Insider Activity

Citigroup Stock Performance

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,783,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,862,650. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.93. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $71.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.