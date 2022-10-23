CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases 460 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $2,245,000. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 29.4% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 114.5% during the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.38.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,168,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,815. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.16 and its 200 day moving average is $84.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

