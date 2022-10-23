CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 1.2% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 850.0% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 177,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 158,837 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 18.9% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 2,942,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,590,000 after purchasing an additional 468,679 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 177,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors grew its holdings in Bank of America by 6.0% during the second quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 36,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore grew its holdings in Bank of America by 325.2% during the second quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 398,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,421,000 after purchasing an additional 305,150 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.47.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.95. 54,870,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,479,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.29. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

