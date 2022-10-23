CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Reduces Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,817 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Comcast by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Comcast by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.71.

Comcast Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.48. 30,817,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,488,374. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.92. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $54.59. The company has a market capitalization of $134.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.