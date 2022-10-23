CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 1,378 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,750 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.26. 5,974,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,612,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.84. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $79.44 and a 52-week high of $124.80.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 70.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

