CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 550 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,681 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTFC. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 89,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.38.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

WTFC stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.17. 423,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,345. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.19. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $76.13 and a twelve month high of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $502.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.95 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.50%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.