Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $20,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 25.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CTAS. StockNews.com started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.22.

Cintas Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $399.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $408.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $398.15. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.56%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.