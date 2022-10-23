City Holding to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.72 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for City in a report issued on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.72 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.60. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for City’s current full-year earnings is $6.64 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for City’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

Get City alerts:

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. City had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 38.33%. The company had revenue of $59.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.70 million.

City Stock Up 2.4 %

CHCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on City in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on City in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $100.67 on Friday. City has a 52 week low of $73.40 and a 52 week high of $100.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.52.

City Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This is a boost from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. City’s payout ratio is presently 41.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total transaction of $32,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,360.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in City during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of City by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of City during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in City by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in City during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About City

(Get Rating)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.