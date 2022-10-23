Civic Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week (CVC)

Civic (CVC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Civic has a total market capitalization of $118.38 million and $6.85 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Civic has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Civic token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000607 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,447.75 or 0.27961240 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010921 BTC.

Civic Token Profile

Civic’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com.

Buying and Selling Civic

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).”

