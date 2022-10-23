ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ClearSign Technologies Trading Down 5.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13. ClearSign Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.89.
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies
ClearSign Technologies Company Profile
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
