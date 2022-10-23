ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13. ClearSign Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.89.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in ClearSign Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CLIR Get Rating ) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

