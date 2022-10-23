Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 115 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 2.3% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 95.6% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $165.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.17. The stock has a market cap of $143.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 48.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $198.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.50.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

