Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 159 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 137,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of VUG opened at $219.89 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.14 and a 200 day moving average of $239.84.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

