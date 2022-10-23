Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Buys 333 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,221 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 237.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 645 shares of the software company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Autodesk by 26.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,072 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 96.0% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 14.0% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $552,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $201.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.60, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.62 and a 200 day moving average of $196.59. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $335.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.52.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

