Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $394,000 Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,427,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,159,146,000 after buying an additional 3,642,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,434,019,000 after buying an additional 3,498,212 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 74.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,589,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,968,000 after buying an additional 3,233,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,834,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,443,813,000 after buying an additional 2,430,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 32,005,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,218,237,000 after buying an additional 1,615,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

O opened at $57.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 54.37, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.66.

The firm also recently declared a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 281.13%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

