Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.14 and a one year high of $52.21.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

