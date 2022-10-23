Coin98 Reaches Market Capitalization of $65.94 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 23rd. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $65.94 million and approximately $6.39 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001584 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $273.27 or 0.01424094 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005738 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000235 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00020648 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00045079 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $313.11 or 0.01631764 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

C98 is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

